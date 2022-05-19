Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry stops in Gays Mills May 25

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will stop at 212 Main St., Gays Mills, Wednesday, May 25, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Peeking out of boxes and bags will be produce items, dairy products, breads, and meat, so come see what you’ll harvest for the dinner table. Stay in your car while volunteers load the boxes and bags in your vehicles. Remember to look for Harry to direct you.
In April, volunteers gave out food for 190 households.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.