Second Harvest mobile food pantry stops in Gays Mills Nov. 25

Second Harvest will bring its mobile food pantry to Gays Mills Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. The drive-through food giveaway will be set up under the trees on Railroad Street.
Patrons are asked to line up in their cars on Main Street, in front of the old community building, open their vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and wait for Harry to direct them to a well-run assembly line, manned by volunteers. As patrons drive to each station, a volunteer will load prepacked boxes and bags into the trunk. No need to bring anything but a smile. Patrons will receive meat, dairy products, as well as a box filled with canned goods, produce, snacks, mixes and pasta.
Second Harvest and its volunteers are being vigilant about the coronavirus by doing everything necessary to ensure safety. Please remember to remain in your car.
This will be the seventh month of the streamlined system. Last month volunteers filled cars with enough food for 165 households. No more registering, no more family counts, no more getting out of cars.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos 608-872-2583 with questions.
