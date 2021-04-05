Second Harvest mobile food pantry to make two stops in Gays Mills

The Second Harvest mobile food pantry will make two stops in Gays Mills -- April 14 and 28 -- from 2 to 3 p.m. each day. The drive-through giveaway will take place at 212 Main St., in front of the old community building.

Patrons can start lining up in their cars at 1:30 p.m. Patrons will follow the orange cones to each station where they will be given prepacked boxes and bags, filled with an assortment of food. Patrons are reminded to open their vehicle’s trunk before starting. As more and more families are seeking help bridging the gap caused by loss of work or pandemic-related shortages, Second Harvest has stepped up and become a huge partner in supplying much-needed food. Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent the COVID-19 virus spreading in the community, so please remember to remain in your car.