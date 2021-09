The Second Harvest mobile food pantry comes to Gays Mills, Wednesday, Sept. 22. Distribution of food will be held in the parking lot behind 212 Main St. from 2 to 3 p.m.

Patrons are asked to line up in their cars, open car trunks and stop at each traffic cone, where volunteers will load their vehicles. In July, Second Harvest gave out food for 170 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.

