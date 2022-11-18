Second Harvest mobile food pantry to stop in Gays Mills

The Second Harvest mobile pantry will stop in Gays Mills at 212 Main St., Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Line up in your cars on Main Street, open your vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and wait for Harry direct you. Always a surprise, this offering will supply your family with many goodies for the big turkey day, like dairy products, canned goods, produce and snacks.

In October, volunteers gave out food for 190 households, all around the Driftless area.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583) if you have questions.