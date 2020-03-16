Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry to stop in Gays Mills

Second Harvest’s Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to 212 Main St., Gays Mills, Wednesday, March 25. We’re all aware of the coronavirus precautions, so please look for updates in the paper, radio or Facebook, should there be a need to cancel or postpone. Second Harvest is being vigilant about the situation, and is doing everything necessary to ensure safety and timely delivery.
You may have heard that all Wisconsin schools have been cancelled until April 6, but Second Harvest Food Pantry is striving to bring needed food to every community it serves, so expect lots of meat, bread, canned goods, as well as fresh produce. Just bring boxes and bags.
Enter the side door of the building at 1:30 p.m., when Cindy will begin the registration. There are no income guidelines, but you will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
As always, when your cart is filled, volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In February, volunteers filled carts for 153 households, from 18 communities in the Driftless area. Those families represented 382 people, 117 of them seniors and 111 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 if you have questions.