The Second Harvest truck will pull into downtown Gays Mills, 212 Main St., Wednesday, March 22 from 2 to 3 p.m.
North Crawford kids will again fill up vehicles with meat and eggs and milk and produce. Look for Harry to direct your vehicle to the line, where you’ll drive up to the old community building, fill up and be on your way.
On March 2, volunteers gave out food for 190 households. Because of snow on the February distribution day, Second Harvest rescheduled its visit to Gays Mills.
Call JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.