Second Harvest mobile pantry stops in Gays Mills Jan. 26

The Second Harvest truck will arrive in Gays Mills, Wednesday, Jan. 26. Distribution of food will be held in the parking lot behind 212 Main St. from 2 to 3 p.m.

Patrons will receive meats, produce, dairy and other miscellaneous goodies. Just follow the lineup, directed by Harry, open your vehicles’ trunks and say hello to the friendly volunteers while you remain in the warmth of your car. In December, volunteers gave out food for 190 households.