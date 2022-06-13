Second Harvest mobile pantry to stop in Gays Mills

Second Harvest will be back in downtown Gays Mills (212 Main St.), Wednesday, June 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. Stay in your car while volunteers load the boxes and bags in your vehicles. Remember to look for Harry to direct you.

And speaking of volunteers, organizers have been helped in the past few months by middle school students from North Crawford Schools. The distribution process of all that food is quite labor intensive and the students’ cheerful and enthusiastic help makes the job go very smoothly. They are offering strong support to their community with their help, and it is much appreciated.