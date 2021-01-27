 Skip to main content
Second Harvest reschedules food pantry stop in Gays Mills
The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to 212 Main St., Gays Mills, Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The food pantry stop was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, but was canceled.

