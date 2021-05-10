Second Harvest to bring mobile food pantry to Gays Mills

Second Harvest will be coming to downtown Gays Mills twice again this month -- Wednesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 26. The mobile food pantry will stop at 212 Main St., in front of the old community building from 2 to 3 p.m. each day.

A volunteer will direct patrons to a place in line for the drive-through giveaway. Remember to open your vehicle’s trunk after arriving. Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent the COVID virus from spreading in the community, so please remember to remain in your car.

In April, on each distribution date, volunteers gave out food for 190 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184) or JoAnn Gonos t608-872-2583 with questions.

