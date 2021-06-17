 Skip to main content
Second Harvest to bring mobile pantry to Gays Mills
Second Harvest to bring mobile pantry to Gays Mills

Second Harvest will be coming to 212 Main St., Gays Mills, Wednesday, June 23, for a drive-through food giveaway from 2 to 3 p.m.

Patrons should watch for Harry to direct them to a place in line. Remember to open your vehicle’s trunk after arriving. Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent the COVID virus spreading in the community, so please remember to remain in your car.

In May, Second Harvest and volunteers gave out food for 190 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.

