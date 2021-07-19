Second Harvest to bring mobile pantry to Gays Mills

Second Harvest will be coming downtown Gays Mills Wednesday, July 28. The mobile pantry will be at 212 Main St. (the parking lot of the old community building) from 2 to 3 p.m.

Patrons are asked to stay in their cars and follow Harry’s directions. Be sure to open your vehicle’s trunk for easy loading by volunteers. Patrons will receive an array of food, like meat, fresh produce, dairy products, snacks and mixes.

In June, volunteers gave out food for 190 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.

