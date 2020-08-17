Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food giveaway in Gays Mills

Once again, Second Harvest is setting up a drive-thru food giveaway, under the trees on Railroad Street in downtown Gays Mills. The date is Wednesday, Aug. 26, and the time is 2 to 3 p.m.
Line up in your cars on Main Street, in front of the old community building, where you’ll be directed to a well-run assembly line, manned by familiar volunteers. As you drive to each station, a volunteer will load prepacked boxes and bags into your car. No need to bring anything but a smile; simply sit in your car and relax. You’ll receive meat, dairy products, as well as a box filled with canned goods, produce, chips and mixes and pasta. Second Harvest is being vigilant about the coronavirus, and is doing everything necessary to ensure safety.
The new drive-thru system has been in place for four months. Each month volunteers have filled cars, representing 150 households. Because of this new procedure, volunteers will not be registering families as has been done in the past.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!