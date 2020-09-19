Second Harvest to hold food giveaway in Gays Mills Sept. 23

Second Harvest will be setting up once again as a drive-through food giveaway under the trees on Railroad Street in Gays Mills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Patrons are asked to line up in their cars on Main Street, in front of the old community building, open their vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and wait to be directed to a well-run assembly line, manned by familiar volunteers. As patrons drive to each station, a volunteer will load prepacked boxes and bags into the trunk. Patrons will receive meat and dairy products, as well as a box filled with canned goods, produce, chips, and mixes and pasta. Second Harvest and its volunteers are being vigilant about the coronavirus by doing everything necessary to ensure safety. Please remember to remain in your car.
This will be the fifth month of the streamlined system. Last month volunteers filled cars with enough food for 180 households. No more registering, no more family counts, no more getting out of cars, but look out for the bees.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with any questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!