Second Harvest to hold food giveaway in Gays Mills

The Second Harvest food giveaway will be held in Gays Mills from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Line your cars up on Main Street, in front of the old community building, open your vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and look for Harry to direct you to a well-run assembly line, staffed by familiar volunteers.

Follow the orange cones to each station, where you will be given prepacked boxes and bags filled with an assortment of meat, dairy products, canned goods, produce, snacks, mixes and pasta. As always, Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent the COVID-19 virus spreading to our community, so please remember to remain in your car.

Last month, volunteers filled cars with enough food for 190 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 if you have questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0