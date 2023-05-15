Second Harvest will be in Gays Mills at 212 Main St., Wednesday, May 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to arrive no earlier than 1:30 p.m.
A new system, begun last month, worked smoothly, thanks to patrons' patience and the students from North Crawford. Look for Harry to direct you to a large sign showing the day’s selections. Proceed to the line, with car trunk or hatch open, and let the next greeter know how many households you want, number in each household, number of seniors and children, and whether there is something from the menu you do not want.
In April, volunteers gave out food for 200-plus households.
Call JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.