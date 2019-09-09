No one was injured as the result of a semi trailer fire on State Hwy. 27 near County Road P in the town of Christiana, Thursday, Sept. 5.
At 1:39 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about the semi trailer on fire on State Hwy. 27 near County Road P in the town of Christiana. The Westby Fire Department and First Responders were paged, along with Tri State Ambulance. The Westby Police Department also responded.
A Vernon County deputy arrived on scene and observed flames coming from underneath the semi trailer. The Westby Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the flames. The driver of the semi was identified as Darryl L. Sorum, 49, of Rochester, Minnesota. Frederick R. Schmitt, 63, of Richland Center, was identified as the passenger. Neither occupant reported any injuries. The semi trailer sustained severe damage and was removed from the scene by Wegner Towing from Richland Center.
This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
