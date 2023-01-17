Senior volunteers sought for Foster Grandparent program

January is National Mentoring Month. The word mentor often means “a wise and responsible tutor,” or “an experienced person who advises, guides, teaches, inspires, challenges, and serves as a model.” All this and more can be said about Foster Grandparent volunteers.

More than half a million American adults serve as volunteers in the AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer programs. Engaging Americans to strengthen their communities through volunteer service is the primary role of AmeriCorps, a federal agency, which encourages Americans to give back. Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program (SWCAP) sponsors the Foster Grandparents Program (FGP) in Green, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Sauk, Vernon and Crawford counties. FGP taps into the skills, talents and experience of adults age 55 and older.

FGPs assist their communities by volunteering at approved host sites such as schools, after-school programs, family enhancement programs, not-for-profit daycare agencies and other qualified youth programs. Unlike foster care, children are not placed in a volunteer’s home. Foster Grandparents provide supervised supportive student activities, such as assisting with reading, math skills, and social skills. To off-set the cost of volunteering, qualified FGPs who meet income and program guidelines receive a tax free hourly payment, which does not affect income sensitive programs such as housing and SSI, along with a meal and travel allowance. Most volunteers agree the best benefit is the satisfaction of interacting with and helping children and youth of the community.

Is your new year’s resolution to help others in your community? Want to learn more about volunteering for as a Foster Grandparent? Contact Cindy at SWCAP, 149 North Iowa St., Dodgeville, WI 53533. You may also email c.deckert@swcap.org or call 1-800-704-8555, extension 209. Additional information on the Foster Grandparent Program is available at www.swcap.org or www.americorps.gov.