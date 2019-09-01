As students head back to school this September, we encourage parents to visit McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua and make sure their children and teens sign up for the most important school supply of all -- a library card.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country remind parents and caregivers that a library card is the smartest card you can own.
When it comes to achieving academic success, a library card provides students with access to a world of both print and electronic resources. Students can access free databases, online homework help and attend programs, activities and clubs that provide an added value to the educational experience. It’s easy to see why eighty-four percent of Americans agree that the public library is important to education.
Today’s students learn differently than their predecessors, with studies indicating that students most effectively learn when they’re allowed to follow their personal interests. Libraries and librarians are on the frontlines of engaging these students, making a library card an essential tool for inspiring a passion for learning.
During the month of September anyone signing up for a library card at McIntosh Memorial Library will receive a free handmade cloth book bag as a token of appreciation.
For more information about this promotion, contact the library at 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.