The Viroqua Area School Board announces that there are seven candidates for the open school board vacancy. The candidates are, in alphabetical order: Amy Devine, Steve Hill, Andrea Kane, Josh Keenan, Nathan McKittrick, Leif Quackenbush and Matthew Tubbin.
"We are excited to have a diverse and talented group of individuals who are interested in joining the school board team and supporting our students our staff and our community," District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said in a press release Friday afternoon. "The board appointment and reorganization meeting will be Tuesday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school library. Information about the process is available on our school district website or at this link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-pDxjMypoY_GaVg-Q3eDWwCviSBNNw_L/view."
"We wish all of the candidates the best of luck in the board appointment process," Arnson said.
