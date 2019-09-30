Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:14 p.m. at the intersection of East Kickapoo Street and South Fourth Street in the village of Readstown.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle operated by Caitlin E. Elliott, 23, of Milwaukee, struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Martin J. Spicer, 33, of Pardeeville. Spicer's vehicle was also occupied by his wife, Erica R. Spicer, 31, and their two children, Reef M. Spicer, 3, and Skip S. Spicer, 1. The Spicer vehicle had been stopping to turn north onto South Fourth Street before being rear-ended by Elliott's vehicle. After being struck, Spicer's vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its side in the road.
Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported. All parties involved were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Readstown Ambulance and Viola Ambulance. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The Readstown Fire Department, Readstown Ambulance and Viola Ambulance assisted at the scene. This accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
