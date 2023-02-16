McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with Viroqua businesses Driftless Dressmaker and His and Hers Sewing, are offering a beginner’s class on working with sewing machines.

The class will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to set up, clean, and maintain a sewing machine, and how to use it to make a small project. All equipment will be provided by the library. Registration is required due to limited seating and supplies. Register in person at the library circulation desk or call 608-637-7151, extension 6.

David Biernacki, founder of His and Hers Sewing, and Barbara Linnell, the owner of Driftless Dressmaker, are the instructors for this class. David started sewing at 12 years old and is a certified sewing machine technician. Barbara has years of experience in working with clothes and fabrics and opened Driftless Dressmaker over three years ago.

For information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.