A Level 3 sex offender will be living in the city of Viroqua and may be homeless.
Lewis Edward Byrd III, 42, was convicted in 2011 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota. He will be under supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. He will be released Oct. 22.
A meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the sheriff department’s training and community room, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua, will give people an opportunity to ask questions and get more information about this situation.
According to the release: “The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to WI Statute 301.46(2m), which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of the information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection. The individual in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. This notice is not intended to increase fear, rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public. Sex offenders have always lived within our communities but it was not until Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Laws were enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community.”
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, according to the sheriff’s office.
