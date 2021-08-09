Shakespeare in the Park returns to Wildcat

After a hold on public events at Wildcat Mountain State Park due to COVID-19, Summit Players are returning to Wildcat for a Shakespeare in the Park mini performance of "A Winter's Tale," Saturday, Aug. 14.
There will be a workshop at 5:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m. The workshop is especially geared for children 8 years and older, but younger children and fun adults are welcome to participate. All ages are encouraged to attend the performance. The play is directed by Maureen Kilmurry.
The workshop and performance are free, but a park admission sticker is required for all vehicles.