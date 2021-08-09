Shakespeare in the Park returns to Wildcat

After a hold on public events at Wildcat Mountain State Park due to COVID-19, Summit Players are returning to Wildcat for a Shakespeare in the Park mini performance of "A Winter's Tale," Saturday, Aug. 14.

There will be a workshop at 5:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m. The workshop is especially geared for children 8 years and older, but younger children and fun adults are welcome to participate. All ages are encouraged to attend the performance. The play is directed by Maureen Kilmurry.