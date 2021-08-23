 Skip to main content
Shed fire spreads to Vernon County Hwy. SS residence
Shed fire spreads to Vernon County Hwy. SS residence

A shed fire spread to a Vernon County Hwy. SS residence, Monday, Aug. 23, causing a significant amount of damage.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:54 a.m., the Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a call of a small shed fire at E8609 County Road SS. When the first units arrived on scene, they found a small shed, fully engulfed, which was close to a residential structure. The fire spread to the residence and caused a significant amount of damage to the residence. The shed was a total loss.

Assisting on scene was the Viroqua Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. County Road SS was closed with fire units on scene for three and a half hours.

