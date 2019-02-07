University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension to offer “Shifting Gears,” a three-day program designed for farmers moving into the retirement phase and looking for a change of pace, responsibility or market.
“Shifting Gears” is a program looking at where farmers are now, where they want to be, and how they get to where they want to be. The first day focuses on family living costs, current balance sheets, and risk tolerance. The second day will look at visioning, goals, estate planning, and tax considerations as farmers shift gears. The final day of the program will focus on marketing their skills in the job market, evaluating potential farm markets and enterprises, and will feature a panel discussion on niche/value added farming.
There are four locations throughout the state that farmers can attend this three-day program.
Westby – Vernon Electric, 110 Saugstad Road, on Tuesdays Feb. 26, March 5, and Wednesday, March 13. To register, contact the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276.
Argyle – First National Bank and Trust, 321 E. Milwaukee St., on Thursdays Feb 28, March 7, and March 14. To register, contact the Green County Extension Office at 608-328-9440.
Soldiers Grove - Public Library, 102 Passive Sun Drive, on Wednesdays, March 6, 13 and 20. To register, contact the Crawford County Extension Office at 608-326-0223.
Platteville - Wisconsin Bank & Trust, 10 Keystone Parkway, on Thursdays March 14, 21 and 28. To register, contact the Grant County Extension Office at 608-723-2125.
Cost for the program is $20 per day or $45 for all three days. Come for one, two, or all three days.
