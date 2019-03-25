Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) announced that she will be holding budget listening sessions over the coming weeks. These listening sessions offer local residents an opportunity to meet with Shilling and other legislators and share their thoughts on issues included in Gov. Evers’ state budget.
“Families in western Wisconsin have serious concerns Republicans may block Gov. Evers’ budget funding for our local schools, road projects and health care,” Shilling said. “I want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to weigh in on the choices that are being made and help find new ways to move our state forward.”
Join Sens. Shilling, Jeff Smith and Rep. Steve Doyle Thursday, March 28, from 5:30-7 p.m., Holmen Area County Library, 121 Legion St., Holmen.
Join Shilling and Rep. Jill Billings, Thursday, April 4, from 5:30-7 p.m., Police Station No. 2 – Community Room, 713 St. James St., La Crosse.
These listening sessions are open to the public and no RSVP is required. If individuals would like more information, they can contact Shilling’s district office at 608-782-2785 or toll-free at 1-800-385-3385 or email Sen.Shilling@legis.wi.gov.
