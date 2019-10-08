Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) will be holding district office hours over the coming weeks. These office hours offer local residents an opportunity to meet with Shilling, share their thoughts on state issues and request assistance with state agencies.
“Families in western Wisconsin continue to have concerns related to flooding, road project delays and access to affordable health care,” Shilling said. “I want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to weigh in on the choices that are being made and help find new ways to move our state forward.”
The dates and locations are as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Crawford County Administration Building – Room 130 225 N. Beaumont Road, Prairie du Chien;
- Monday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, 238 Front St., Cashton.
These listening sessions are open to the public and no RSVP is required. If individuals would like more information, they can contact Shilling’s district office at 1-608-782-2785 or toll-free at 1-800-385-3385 or email Sen.Shilling@legis.wi.gov.
