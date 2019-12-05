'Show and Tell your Product or Service' topic of Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting

At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting the topic “Show and Tell your Product or Service” will give inventors and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their products, inventions and services.
Share your questions with peers and receive feedback and suggestions to improve your design, evaluate uses and explore new market connections. Bring whatever you would like to sample or share with the group. Be ready to learn some new tips and we’ll celebrate your ideas.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m.; the program begins at 6 p.m.
The I&E Cub is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street.
For details, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.