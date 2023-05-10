Webster’s 9th English Dictionary defines a volunteer as “one who enters into or offers one’s self for a service of his or her own free will.”

For the sibling duo, David and Dar Kraabel of Westby, their volunteering for Westby’s annual Syttende Mai celebration began in 2005 for David and in 2013 for Darlene (aka Dar). David has and continues, to date, as one of of its board members, being its president in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011. He has and continues to hold the vice president office since 2014.

Ironically, along with their mother, Dar started out by working at the Syttende Mai information booth in 2013; she has and continues to hold board member positions since 2017. Both have and still are deeply committed to keeping their community’s rich Norwegian heritage and traditions alive and well.

For them, 2023 again culminates by giving so much time and effort in Westby’s 55th annual fest, in addition to much regular work they are the co-chairs and advisors for the entire Syttende Mai Royalty program.

Board President Derek Martine said, “Our entire board, in choosing these two as the 2023 parade marshals, is our way of showing our highest accolade that we can give someone or in this case, the both of them. If anyone looks at their monthly calendars, filled to the max with commitments to Westby and our festival, no one can argue that what they have and continue to accomplish, ticks all the boxes and so much more!”

When History Alive Project interview and photo volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, asked to have them both describe their past and also the current 2023 calendars, to date, they have documented:

January: Get the Royalty application packets ready, do the advance publicity for recruiting; register and take the year’s Royalty to the annual La Crosse Rotary Lights festival; Royalty girls decorate tree and put in volunteer hours for that event; will attend April Rotary meeting to pick up thank-you gratuity check, share what Syttende Mai and its Royalty do each year; start thinking about next year’s overall plans; make umpteen calls and send umpteen texts.

February: Get Royalty applications to the Westby High School office and coordinate that paperwork; confirm that year’s coronation date and place with the right people; get the detailed program layout written our for that April event and get all needed participating persons committed; chaperone the Royalty at the Westby Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament weekend events; and make upteen calls and sent umpteen texts.

March: Register and then accompany Royalty to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in La Crosse; prepare all candidates for upcoming coronation events; get and confirm coronation judges; make umpteen calls and umpteen texts.

April: Put together entire coronation event, get/transport all those needed materials form the Syttende Mai storage shed to coronation site; pick up up all coronation event flowers/food and decorate site, clean up after event; hold first Royalty and parent meetings; make umpteen calls and send umpteen texts.

May: Do all for Syttende Mai to include nailing down all parade details, planning and hosting Westby Royalties’ Tea, accompany Royalty to all pre-determined Westby weekend events; organize day trip to Madison to the Capitol; chaperone Royalty to Coon Valley Memorial Day parade; make umpteen calls and texts.

June: Have Royalty in Sparta Butterfest parade, at the dairy breakfast and at area coronations; make umpteen calls and texts.

July: Take Royalty to attend Riverfest in La Crosse and parades in the area; umpteen calls and texts continue.

August: Continue with scheduled parades; Royalty volunteer at Wild West Days; make umpteen calls and send umpteen texts.

September: Attend parades every weekend; umpteen calls and texts continue.

October: Take Royalty to appear in La Crosse, Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest parade; continue umpteen calls and texts.

November: Have Royalty in the Viroqua Twinklefest parade; register for La Crosse, Wisconsin’s Rotary Lights and tree times; umpteen texts and calls made.

December: Attend History Alive Project “Tree in the Street” event.

“The Royalty are indeed Westby’s live public relations faces and we fee that their outreach should include volunteer work at local nursing homes, visiting populations that might not be able to be out and about as much and so we do that,” said Dar.

It should be noted that David has designed the official Westby Syttende Mai button, doing so since 2020. He wanted to build on the late Evelyn Larson’s 50-year button artwork legacy in doing so.

“Of course when the large COVID issues in 2020 faced us, holding the weekend and doing all of our Royalty activity had to be revisited, revised, and some things eliminated,” said David. “Our board stayed committee and offered a safe ‘Syttende Mai Light’ one-day slate of things; we were not going to let the tradition die.”

They both strongly emphasized that the biggest challenges to continue Westby’s heritage overall, is to keep recruiting volunteers and counting on the community’s willingness to feel the same way. Financially, they cite rising event insurance costs as one of the larger factors in keeping the festival budget in the black.

As long as the Kraabels’ energy and commitment are strong, the festival will have a solid and experienced pair of volunteers to count on. Westby indeed owes a “Tusen Takk” to these two 2023 parade marshals.