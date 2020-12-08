Sidewalk art welcomes back Viroqua Elementary, Montessori students

The in-person/hybrid model of learning resumed at Viroqua Area Schools, Monday, and when Viroqua Elementary and Montessori school staff and students entered their building they were welcomed back by a mystery artist’s/artists’ sidewalk art.

The school district transitioned to remote learning for all students on Monday, Nov. 16 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community. At the time, it was becoming more difficult to adequately staff buildings and provide consistent instruction at VAS. The district notified their staff and families of the temporary shift on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

