Sidewalk sales make for a great weekend in Viroqua July 29-30

Snag the best deals of the season during Viroqua’s sidewalk sales. Take a stroll through historic downtown, shop the wide array of stores and boutiques and enjoy great deals Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. The annual summer tradition in Viroqua is a great time to check out new shops and restaurants downtown, as well as visit old favorites for great discounts. Businesses in the downtown district and beyond will have racks and discount tables on the sidewalks, as well as many sales and best prices of the season inside.

In addition to great deals while out shopping, Viroqua’s downtown offers plenty of places to beat the heat and find great food and refreshments. From local favorites and classics like the Driftless Café, Tangled Hickory, The Cheese Corner, Pacifico and Wonderstate Café to the many new eateries and drinking spots that have opened in the past few years, Viroqua has something for everyone. Despite a rocky few years for many downtowns, Viroqua has welcomed many new restaurants and drinking spots, including Salt & Tipple, Driftless Vibe, The Historic Fortney, Noble Rind, Maybe Lately’s and Magpie’s Gelato. Serving up everything from homemade gelato to artisan grilled cheese sandwiches, creative cocktails and drinks to delicious brunches, there are plenty of great spots to check out while shopping.

July 30 the Viroqua Farmers Market will also be hosting a Kid’s Market downtown from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During the Kid’s Market, young entrepreneurs join the seasonal farmers market vendors, selling their crafts, baked goods, handiwork, plants and anything they create. Visitors with children can also enjoy more kids' activities at the market.

“It is a great weekend in town,” said Larkin Breckel, assistant drector at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “With sales throughout downtown and the farmers market full of our regular market vendors and plenty of creative young entrepreneurs, it is an exciting time to explore all Viroqua has to offer.”