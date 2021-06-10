 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signup begins for Viroqua library's Summer Reading Program for youth
0 Comments

Signup begins for Viroqua library's Summer Reading Program for youth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is joining libraries across the country by hosting a Summer Reading Program for children. Registration for the program titled, “Tails and Tales,” is underway. Youth 0-18 are eligible for the program. Reading logs, at-home projects and the summer calendar of events may be picked up now at the library.

Through Aug. 31, participants can earn books for their home libraries by completing reading logs and at-home activity calendars. Take and Make bags for children and teens can be picked up at the library throughout the summer. The bags contain contents and instructions for activities related to science, arts, gardening, outdoors and cooking. The bags contain the necessary supplies so participants can complete activities offered by the library.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, several special events are scheduled to be held outdoors at Eckhart Park, including a pet parade, a June Dairy Day salute, a garden exploration day, a movie outing and more.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, call library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or view the calendar of events online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News