Signup begins for Viroqua library's Summer Reading Program for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is joining libraries across the country by hosting a Summer Reading Program for children. Registration for the program titled, “Tails and Tales,” is underway. Youth 0-18 are eligible for the program. Reading logs, at-home projects and the summer calendar of events may be picked up now at the library.

Through Aug. 31, participants can earn books for their home libraries by completing reading logs and at-home activity calendars. Take and Make bags for children and teens can be picked up at the library throughout the summer. The bags contain contents and instructions for activities related to science, arts, gardening, outdoors and cooking. The bags contain the necessary supplies so participants can complete activities offered by the library.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, several special events are scheduled to be held outdoors at Eckhart Park, including a pet parade, a June Dairy Day salute, a garden exploration day, a movie outing and more.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, call library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or view the calendar of events online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0