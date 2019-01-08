A singer/songwriter concert presented by Musical Chairs will be held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Saturday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at wapac.ludus.com
Performers include Simon Balto, a Westby High School alumnus, Shane Leonard and Humbird
Balto's work has garnered praise from critics both local, regional, national and international. The Irish music publication Deadly Music! has compared his songwriting to top-of-his-game, Blood on the Tracks¬-era Dylan. The Chicago-based music curator Music Means Family said the following: "An unbelievable talent, his layered folk ballads are reminiscent of Baez and Dylan, Guthrie and Prine. There is a deeply satisfying componentto each of his songs – a reminder of home, woodsmoke, and the first traces of your breath as winter begins to settle."
Producer, all-purpose studio musician and songwriter Leonard grew up playing jazz with musicians generations older than him, dropped out of music school to become a high school teacher, and left that to study fiddle and banjo with Appalachian elders. Hailing from Eau Claire, he can usually be found in a studio there, hunched over a piano or a notebook, magnetizing a production team that has attracted national artists such as Anna Tivel, Kristin Andreassen (Uncle Earl), Sean Rowe and others to record new sounds in the snowy north. Leonard's forthcoming solo album, "Strange Forms," will be released early next year.
Combining a wintry longing with the warmth of a familiar folktale, Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana to embrace the unexpected. This music invites a refreshing dissonance into the house, it leaves breadcrumbs along the path and reflects light back at the stars.
