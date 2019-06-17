There was a single-vehicle slide-off crash on State Hwy. 35 just south of Stoddard in the town of Bergen, Friday, June 15.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:20 p.m., Jillian K. Smith, 40, of Prairie du Chien, was operating her motor vehicle northbound on Hwy. 35 and lost control due to hydroplaning. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane, and slid into the water. Smith was uninjured, along with her two children. All parties were transported by Stoddard Fire Department to their quarters in the village to dry off and be assessed. Seat belts were used.
The Stoddard Fire Department and Stoddard First Responders assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
