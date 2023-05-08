On May 7 at about 6:59 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle collision with injuries near the intersection of County Road Y and Natwick Road in the town of Jefferson.

Deputies responded to the area and determined a 16-year-old driver with three juvenile passengers was traveling southbound on Natwick Road when the driver reported the vehicle's brakes stopped working. The vehicle continued southbound into the intersection and struck 64-year-old Douglas R. Bean of Chaseburg on the driver side of his truck. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Bean and his juvenile passenger reported injuries. All four juvenile occupants of the striking vehicle reported injuries. Four people were transported by ambulance, one person by private party, to Vernon Memorial Healthcare for non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile driver was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries and their parent refused transport. The juvenile driver was cited for failure to yield right of way from stop sign resulting in bodily harm, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene was the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders, La Farge Ambulance and Readstown Ambulance.