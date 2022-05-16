Sixth annual Vernon County Reads begins June 1

Seven public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the sixth annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program. Beginning June 1, residents are encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out the mysteries "Driftless Gold" and "Driftless Treasure" by Vernon County author Sue Berg. Both books featuring Lt. Jim Higgins will engage readers with a variety of twists and turns.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Berg on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. The third book in the series, "Driftless Deceit," will be available for purchase as well.

2020 Midwest Book Award winner Jeff Nania writes, “Driftless Gold takes us to the bluffs, coulees, and winding roads along the Mississippi River in western Wisconsin. The dramatic landscape is blended into an irresistible tale of lost treasure and the scoundrels who will do anything to get their hands on it — even murder.”

Participating libraries will be hosting community book discussions about "Driftless Gold" and "Driftless Treasure" this summer. Contact your local library for the schedule.

The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers, and audiences through workshops, discussions, and public performances. Contact them at 608-492-1669 or driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com.

For more information about this event, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151, like the Viroqua library Facebook page, or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

