Skylighters put on fireworks show in Viroqua

The Viroqua Skylighters once again delighted the public with a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

The group, which has been around for more than 30 years, launched the fireworks from the infield on the Vernon County Fairgrounds at dusk.

Members of the public showed their appreciation by tooting car horns, clapping and cheering.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

