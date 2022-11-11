Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt planned in Viroqua

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street invites the community to participate in the second annual Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt throughout downtown and beyond on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“This scavenger hunt is a fun and interactive way for neighbors, community members and those visiting our town to learn about the amazing businesses that make up Viroqua, support the local economy, and find some unique treasures,” states Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “It is a perfect way to discover new businesses and revisit old favorites before the holidays.”

The scavenger hunt is built around looking for information and contains short questions about local businesses. To participate, simply visit a business in the booklet and find the answer for that location’s question. Participants can answer as many questions as they would like, and can return their booklet to the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, Viroqua Public Market, or McIntosh Memorial Library by Dec. 3. For every four questions answered, participants will be entered in a drawing for prize baskets. Winners will be announced on December 6th.

The scavenger hunt booklets will be released on Nov. 25, and can be found online at viroqua-wisconsin.com/chamber-mainstreet/event-sign-up/small-business-saturday, at the warming station at Christmas on Court Street, or at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Office, 220 S. Main St. Suite 162.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, Viroqua and the surrounding community will be full of the season’s best shopping deals and experiences. Noble Rind Cheese Company will be hosting a cheese tasting from 1 to 4 p.m., Viroqua Variety will have 20% off store wide, Artisan Alley Pop-up will be featuring local arts’ wares, and just outside of town Second Nature at Read’s Creek will be offering an extra $5 on $30 gift certificates to make your gifting dollars go even further. Stores and businesses throughout the community will be offering extended hours, sales, specials and more to celebrate Small Business Saturday. For more information call 608-637-2575 or email Infodesk@Viroqua-Wisconsin.com.