The area was coated with more snow over the weekend. Sunday had area residents clearing away about 2 to 3 inches of the white stuff, which started falling late Saturday afternoon.

A winter weather system also hit the area beginning the afternoon of Thursday, March 9, into the early morning hours of Friday, March 10. According to the National Weather Service, that weather system produced widespread snow accumulations: “The heaviest snow fell from extreme eastern Minnesota into western and central Wisconsin, including numerous reports of 6-8 inches of new snow.”

Viroqua received between 5 inches and 6.4 inches of snow, while La Farge received 6.2 inches, Stoddard 5.9 inches and Hillsboro 5.6 inches.

Could these snowstorms be winter’s last hurrah? The first day of spring is Monday, March 20.