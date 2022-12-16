 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow transforms Viroqua into a wonderland

  • 0

Mother Nature transformed Viroqua and the area into a winter wonderland, Thursday.

Thursday’s heavy, wet snowfall caused Vernon County school districts to cancel classes and all school activities. Inclement weather Friday morning had school districts delaying the start of classes by two hours.

Exercising during the winter months can seem like an impossible task due to the short days and cold weather. Here are five tips to make sure you remain physically active this winter.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News