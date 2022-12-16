Snow transforms Viroqua into a wonderland

Mother Nature transformed Viroqua and the area into a winter wonderland, Thursday.
Thursday’s heavy, wet snowfall caused Vernon County school districts to cancel classes and all school activities. Inclement weather Friday morning had school districts delaying the start of classes by two hours.
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
