The 2019 Snowflake Junior Ski Jumping Competition has been postponed from its original Jan. 12 date.
“Due to the weather we’ve been having, we were unable to make snow,” Garrick Olerud, Snowflake Ski Club, treasurer said. “The temperature has to be in the low teens in order to make snow.”
A rescheduled date for the junior competition has not been chosen yet, but the 2019 Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament scheduled for Feb. 1-2 is still a go.
“We are full steam ahead with the larger jump,” Olerud said. “Just the junior tournament is postponed at this point and will depend on the other clubs’ schedules.”
The postponement comes for the first time in many years.
“For seven to 10 years straight we’ve been able to host the junior ski jumping competition,” OIerud said. “Last year we were one of the few clubs to get the 65-meter jump opened up.”
In the past, the junior ski jump has drawn 40-50 competitors from primarily Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.
To remain updated on the junior ski jumping competition and the ski jumping tournament visit the Snowflake Ski Club’s website at snowflakeskiclub.com or the club’s Facebook page. People can also learn more by attending the club’s meetings every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Meetings are held at E7940 County Hwy. P, Westby.
“If we can continue to get snow there are still opportunities for kids to keep jumping through the junior ski jumping program,” Olerud said.
