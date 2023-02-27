The Snowflake Ski Club is excited to celebrate 100 years as a club and also to continue the tradition of ski jumping in the future. The club will be holding its annual meeting, Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. at the Snowflake Ski Club Clubhouse.

At this meeting, board members are elected. New members are always welcome, no ski jumping experience required. The club encourages old friends and new friends alike to come to the meeting to get involved in what promises to be another exciting year.

The clubhouse address is E7940 County Road P, Westby. Call Kathy at 608-632-4709 for more information.