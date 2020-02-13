Soil health topic of presentations in Fennimore

“Soil Health & Diversity: Keeping Farms Economically and Ecologically Sustainable” will be the topic for special presentations from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be on the SWTC campus at the Lenz Conference Center, 1800 Bronson Boulevard. Light refreshments will be served.
Scott Mericka of Grass Dairy LLC near Dodgeville and Mike Miles of Anathoth Community Farm near Luck, Wis., will describe how their agri-businesses successfully operate economically while following environmentally beneficial and regenerative practices. Questions and information sharing from the audience will follow each presentation.
Grass Dairy LLC is a pasture-based dairy managed by two families as a partnership near Dodgeville, including the Uplands Cheese Co. The business milks 200 cross-bred cows and grows crops such as forage sorghum, winter rye, forage kale, oats and peas, Italian rye grass, alfalfa, corn, and diverse perennial pasture. According to Mericka, most business decisions are driven by social, environmental, and economic sustainability considerations.
Mike Miles has been a Catholic worker for 45 years and most of his time has been spent at Anathoth Community Farm near Luck. For the past 12 years he has been a passionate practitioner of regenerative agriculture. The farm raises pastured beef, pork, chicken and eggs using managed intensive grazing. Hundreds of people have visited the farm for internships, workshops, pasture walks, field trips, concerts, and more. Miles’ YouTube channel (Anathoth Community Farm) is approaching 500,000 visits and he maintains several Facebook pages on agricultural issues.
Grant County Rural Stewardship is the main sponsor of “Soil Health & Diversity.” Co-sponsors include SWTC, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Grant County Farm Bureau, Organic Valley, Crawford Stewardship Project, and the Valley Stewardship Network.