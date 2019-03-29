The William Schoville Post 220 American Legion and Auxiliary in Soldiers Grove recently addressed the Village of Soldiers Grove Board. Brian McCoy, commander and Julie Ruef, auxiliary president, were given the go-ahead for a fundraiser to help in rebuild Soldiers Grove Park.
The “Rebuilding Our Park, One Day at a Time” fundraiser will be held at the Soldiers Grove Park, Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the park is unavailable, the event will be held at the American Legion, 103 Legion Drive, Soldiers Grove.
A picnic meal will be served, with a freewill donation accepted. The picnic meal will include brats, hot dogs, burgers, potato salad, cowboy beans, beverage and dessert. Beer will also be available that day. All proceeds after expenses will go to the Village of Soldiers Grove Park Fund.
Raffle tickets with cash prizes and raffle baskets will be available to win. Event organizers are also planning a best decorated bike contest for the kids, a pie baking contest for kids and adults, and other fun events. If you would like to be a sponsor for this event or a sponsor for one of the contests, contact the American Legion or Julie Ruef at ruef1955.jr@gmail.com or 608-306-1167.
There will be a vendor/art area for anyone interested in selling their items. The donation for a 10X10 spot is $20.
Event organizers are also asking for volunteers to help that day. There will be fundraiser volunteers in the area collecting donations. Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser may send donations to: William Schoville American Legion Post 220, 103 Legion Drive, Soldiers Grove, WI 54655, Attn: Brian McCoy, 608-624-3493 or Julie Ruef at 608-306-1167, or 207 Railway Ave., Soldiers Grove, WI 54655.
