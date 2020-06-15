Soldiers Grove Public Library to begin phased reopening

The Soldiers Grove Public Library will begin a phased reopening starting on Tuesday, June 16.
Curbside service will continue and patrons will be allowed to enter the library for brief computer and copy/fax machine use. In-person browsing of library materials will be introduced at a later phase when the spread of the virus has dropped according to county metrics. Inter-library loan of materials statewide has not yet resumed.
All staff will be required to wear protective masks and visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear protective masks in the library since the use of masks has been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19. Hand sewn masks can be purchased by donation at the library entrance.
For this first phase, library staff will only be admitting adults 18 and over. If the number of new COVID-19 cases in Crawford County continues to remain low, staff will begin admitting children with adult supervision.
The doors will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Staff will be in the library during regular hours but they ask that patrons call and schedule an appointment to visit, as no more than eight patrons at a time can be allowed in the library. Drop-ins will not be turned away if space is available. Feel free to advise library staff of any special needs or concerns you may have. Curbside pickup is still available during regular library hours by appointment. Please call 624-5815 during our open hours: Monday and Wednesday 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library is basing its decisions on the Crawford County Moving Forward plan, as well as guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.