Sole Burner of Chaseburg to hold kickoff event

There will be a free-will donation breakfast, pick up a carry out or dine in, enjoy the homemade pastries. Plus, there will be vendors on display from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a brat and hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tippy Toe Inn. Don’t forget to pick up your teams Sole Burner information and drawing tickets. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Sole Burner of Chaseburg event on Saturday, Sept. 25. Stay for the village-wide rummage sales that day.