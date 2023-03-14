The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg and Westby Area High School joined forces, Wednesday, March 8, and went blue to recognize March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The awareness events included students donating $214.77 to the Sole Burner event (the money was raised during coin wars between the four classes), students wearing blue to show support for the men and women who have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, posters created and hung in the school by Kay Bluske’s advisory class (they also planned the coin wars), a visit by The Blue Man and Principal Robert Bothe talking about colorectal cancer facts and screening.

Linda DeGarmo, a Sole Burner and American Cancer Society volunteer from Chaseburg, said although high-schoolers don’t have to worry about colorectal cancer, Bothe and school staff emphasized that the students share the importance of screening for the disease with the adults in their lives.

Wednesday night, the Sole Burner of Chaseburg Committee meeting focused on colorectal cancer. DeGarmo said each meeting spotlights a different aspect of cancer, for example, Breast Cancer Awareness Month or Childhood Cancer Month.

DeGarmo said the committee decided to “make a big deal” of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month because after COVID-19 screenings for the disease went down. She said that for people in Wisconsin, only 55% got screened in 2021, which means that nearly half of men and women in the state are not up-to-date.

As part of the awareness activities Wednesday, the village of Chaseburg declared March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. DeGarmo said it was the first time the village board had made the declaration. The Village Hall’s exterior light fixtures flanking the front door sported blue light bulbs that night.

Thrivent also participated in the Go Blue campaign in memory of their colleague, Heath Gilkes, who was a Sole Burner honorary chairperson and Sole Burner Committee member. Gilkes died of colon cancer in February 2021. On Monday, March 6, DeGarmo and others paid the local Thrivent office a visit and shared information about colorectal cancer.

Tuesday night, March 7, volunteers also shared information about the disease with a group at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“I am proud of the support we got,” DeGarmo said. “People have been really great.”

The Sole Burner of Chaseburg event will be held in the village park, Saturday, Sept. 23. The honorary chairperson is former Chaseburg resident Erin Herald Strittmater, who is a colorectal cancer survivor.