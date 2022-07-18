Sole Burner of Chaseburg's Tractor Ride for Cancer draws about 50 vehicles

A 1936 No. 3 Co-op, a Massey Ferguson 1080 Diesel and a Minneapolis-Moline Vista 1000 were just three of the tractors among the approximately 50 vehicles that were part of the 11th annual Tractor Ride for Cancer, Saturday.

The ride, which started at Chaseburg’s village park, was in memory of Ronnie Phillips, who passed away in December and helped repair and paint many of the old tractors that are in the parade. Participants took County Hwy. K to Genoa where they had lunch and then returned to Chaseburg.

Tractors had to be able to go at least 12 mph. UTVs were also welcome.

The tractor ride was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. To join a team or donate, go to acsmove.org/Chaseburg.